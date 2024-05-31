Italy: Angelina Mango joins forces with Marco Mengoni for ‘Ugaule A Me’

Italian music fans are in for a treat! Eurovision 2024 representative Angelina Mango has joined forces with the legendary Marco Mengoni (Eurovision 2013/2023 Italy) for a brand new single, “Uguale a Me”. This exciting collaboration promises to be a powerful and emotional ballad, showcasing the vocal talents of both artists.

Mango, fresh off her captivating performance at Eurovision, has quickly established herself as a rising star in the Italian music scene. Her raw and honest lyrics resonate with audiences, and her powerful vocals leave a lasting impression. Mengoni, on the other hand, needs no introduction. A two-time Eurovision participant and established singer-songwriter, he brings a wealth of experience and musicality to the collaboration.

“Uguale a Me” translates to “Equal to Me” and delves into themes of connection, acceptance, and finding common ground despite differences. The song’s lyrics are introspective and thought-provoking, exploring the complexities of human relationships. With Mango’s soulful vocals and Mengoni’s signature emotive style, the single promises to be a touching and memorable ballad.

The release of “Uguale a Me” has sent Italian fans into a frenzy. Social media is buzzing with anticipation, and both artists have expressed their excitement about the collaboration. With two Eurovision powerhouses joining forces, “Uguale a Me” is poised to become a major hit, further solidifying Mango’s rising star status and adding another chapter to Mengoni’s impressive musical journey.

So, get ready for a powerful and emotional ballad that celebrates the beauty of human connection. “Uguale a Me” is sure to leave a lasting impression and solidify Angelina Mango and Marco Mengoni as two of Italy’s most talented musical forces.

Source:

Photo credit: Getty/r1o1.it