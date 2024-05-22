Italy: RAI confirms Carlo Conti as Sanremo host and artistic director

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster has confirmed today that Carlo Conti will be the Sanremo host and artistic director for the next two editions.

Carlo Conti will be back in Saremo and will be taking over from Amadeus as the host and artistic director of Sanremo, he will be pursuing this role for the 2025 and 2026 editions of the Italian Song Contest.

Carlo Conti is no new face to the Sanremo Song Contest as he has hosted the event thrice (2015, 2016, 2017). Preparations for Sanremo 2025 have already kicked off in Italy.

RAI’s official press release reads:

As announced on Tg1, Carlo Conti will be the new artistic director and host of the Sanremo Italian Song Festival. A unanimous decision by the top management, the CEO Roberto Sergio and the General Manager Giampaolo Rossi in concert with the Prime Time Entertainment Director Marcello Ciannamea. For the next two years Conti will be at the helm of the most important national multimedia event organized by Rai and the Municipality of Sanremo. For the host, this is not a simple return to the Festival but a new challenge which, as its objective, is to continue to promote and enhance new trends, as he did in the three successful editions, from 2015 to 2017, which saw launch artists who are now protagonists of Italian music. The Artistic Director is already working on a Festival with many surprises and innovations.

Source: RAI