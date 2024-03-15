Estonia: 5MIINUST x Puuluup release the official music video of their ESC entry

5MIINUST x Puuluup, the 2024 Estonian Eurovision hopefuls, have released the official music video of their Eurovision entry ‘ (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi’.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2023 saw Alika represent Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Bridges‘.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: ERR