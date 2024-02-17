Estonia: 5Miinust and Puuluup will fly to Malmo!

Estonia has decided! 5Miinust and Puuluup were crowned the winners of Eesti Laul 2024 and will be representing the Baltic nation at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

5Miinust and Puuluup were declared the winners of the 2024 Estonian national final-Eesti Laul and will have the grand honour of representing Estonia at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision edition in the Sweden with their entry ‘(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi‘

A total of 10 acts battled at the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2024 for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024.

The show was held at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn and hosted by Tõnis Niinemets and Grete Kuld.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2023 saw Alika represent Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Bridges‘.

Source: ERR

Photo credit: ERR