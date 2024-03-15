Italy: Angelina Mango releases the official music video of ‘La Noia’

The 2024 Italian Eurovision hopeful, Angelina Mango, has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘ La Noia’.

Angelina Mango will have the honour of defending the Italian colours at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision edition in Malmo with her Sanremo winning entry ‘La Noia‘.

Check out the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘La Noia‘:

Angelina Mango was crowned the winner of the 2024 Sanremo Italian Song Festival last month.

Italy at Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted at the very first edition of the competition. The country has won the competition thrice (1964, 1990 and 2021). Some of the biggest stars in the nation have graced the Eurovision stage throughout the history of the competition: Marco Mengoni, Mahmood, Gigliola Cinquetti, Maneskin, Umberto Tozzi, Mia Martinia, Raf, Al Bano & Romina Power, Franco Battiato, Francesco Gabbani, Emma Marrone, Richi e Poveri, Gianni Morandi, Domenico Modugno, Ana Oxa, Fausto Leali, Ermal Meta, Massimo Ranieri, Matia Bazar, Peppino di Capri, Dioato, Fabrizzio Moro, Bianco, Il Volo, Nina Zilli etc.

Source:

Photo credit: YouTube