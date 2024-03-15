The 2024 Finnish Eurovision hopeful, Windows95man, has released the official music video of his Eurovision entry ‘No Rules’ (Rules Applied Version).

Windows95man was declared the winner of UMK 2024 and will dedend the Finnish colours at Eurovision 2024 with his entry ‘No Rules’.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 56 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2023 Kaarija defended the Finnish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, achieving a 2nd place in the Grand Final.

Photo credit: YLE