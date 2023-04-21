Eurovision 2023: First Semi-final Opening details unveiled

The BBC has shed more light on the grand opening of the Eurovision Song Contest’s First Semi-final which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 9 February.

The BBC has revealed that a special film will officially open the Eurovision Song Contest Semi-final #1. This special film will celebrate the 2023 Eurovision host city Liverpool and welcome Ukraine. The film featured a young boy travelling throughout Liverpool spreading the word that the Eurovision bandwagon is coming to town!

The film will lead the audience to the beating heart of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest – the M&S Arena where Julia Sanina will kick off the event with an extraordinary performance.

The BBC press release reads:

The first Semi-Final will be broadcast live on Tuesday 9 May 2023 at 8pm (BST) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will open with a film celebrating host city Liverpool and the welcome given to Ukraine. Audiences will witness a young Liverpudlian boy travel across the city telling his family, friends, neighbours (and some special guests!) that the world’s greatest music competition is arriving in his hometown. The film ends live in the arena with host Julia Sanina performing Маяк by her band The Hardkiss. Translating from the Ukrainian for Lighthouse, the performance – forming part of an incredibly powerful opening act – will symbolise in many ways how the UK is United by Music with Ukraine through the hosting the 2023 Contest on behalf of the 2022 winners.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC/EBU