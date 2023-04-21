Eurovision 2023: King Charles III to officially unveil the stage

His Majesty King Charles III, will be visiting Liverpool next week where he will be officially unveiling the 2023 Eurovsion stage whilst visiting the M&S Arena.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be travelling to Liverpool on the eve of their coronation and will be paying a visit to the 2023 Eurovision venue – M&S Arena and checking out the Eurovision preparations in the city. His Majesty will be officially turning on the light of the 2023 Eurovision stage design.

The British royals will be meeting the 2023 British Eurovision hopeful Mae Muller, the Eurovision 2023 presenters: Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham and BBC Radio presenters Scott Mills and Rylan. The Eurovision 2023 Creative Team will also get a chance to meet the King and Queen of the United Kingdom.

The King and Queen will be also visiting the Liverpool Central Library as part of their official visit to Liverpool in order to mark its twinning with Odesa’s Regional Scientific Library. They will be also meeting the people working on the two week festival which will take place in Liverpool alongside the contest.

The United Kingdom and the BBC will be hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine on 9, 11 and 13 May in Liverpool.

