Eurovision 2023: Second wave of tickets go on sale 24 April

Are you planning to come to Liverpool for Eurovision? Do you need a ticket for the show? Then in you’re in for a treat as more tickets to the nine Eurovision 2023 shows will be up for grabs on Monday 24 April.

As the Eurovision 2023 stage and Green Room are almost ready to go, the organization of the competition will be releasing more tickets. Hence the second wave of Eurovision tickets will be up for grabs on Monday 24 April.

Eurovision fans will be delighted to know that a limited number of tickets going on sale come Monday!

The Eurovision 2023 ticket sales will kick off Monday 24 April 13:00 CET. Tickets for all nine shows will be up for grabs via www.ticketmaster.co.uk ! The ticket price ranges from 30 to 380 sterling pounds.

We

The Nine Shows

08/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Evening Preview Show

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Evening Preview Show 09/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Afternoon Preview Show

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #1 Afternoon Preview Show 09/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final Evening Live Broadcast

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final Evening Live Broadcast 10/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Evening Preview Show

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Evening Preview Show 11/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 AfternoonPreview Show

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 AfternoonPreview Show 11/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast

– Eurovision 2023 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast 12/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Grand Final EveningPreview Show

– Eurovision 2023 Grand Final EveningPreview Show 13/05/2023 – Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Afternoon Preview Show

– Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Afternoon Preview Show 13/05/2023– Eurovision 2023 Grand Final Live Broadcast

The BBC press release reads:

As the stage build nears completion, the remaining tickets for each of the nine live shows which make up the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 are set to be released. Tickets will go on sale at 12pm (midday) GMT (13:00 CET) on Monday 24 April. Tickets will only be available to purchase at www.ticketmaster.co.uk regardless of the country you are booking from, and you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time. In line with previous Eurovision Song Contests, prices range from £30 to £380 dependant on show and seat. You must have a Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets, and fans are encouraged to create their account in advance of Monday 24 April. There are a limited number of remaining tickets for all nine shows: Semi Final 1: Evening Preview on Monday 8 May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Tuesday 9 May at 1.30pm, and Live Show on Tuesday 9 May at 8pm.

Semi Final 2: Evening Preview on Wednesday 10 May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Thursday 11 May at 1.30pm, and Live Show on Thursday 11 May at 8pm.

Grand Final: Evening Preview on Friday 12 May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Saturday 13th May at 1pm, and Live Show on Saturday 13 May at 8pm. Outside of the arena live shows, a whole raft of free events will offer people in Liverpool and across the UK the opportunity to experience the joy of Eurovision. These include a number of UK cities staging their own Grand Final live events; over 500 cinema screens set to show the Grand Final live; Euro Festival in Liverpool – a spectacular two-week cultural takeover, starting from 1 May and Eurovision Village – also in the city – set to host stars from the world of pop, gospel and opera over nine days in a “true celebration of music and unity”

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU/BBC