Hello Norway! The final of Melodi Grand Prix took place in the great North and offered a sensational show. Nine acts took to the stage in Trondheim for a unique battle. We have a winner! Alessandra will fly the Norwegian flag in Liverpool in May!

Good evening Trondheim, may we have your results please? After three exciting semi finals in Oslo, the Grand Final of Melodi Grand Prix 2023 went live from the Nordic town of Trondheim for a worthy conclusion of a quality national selection. Nine acts qualified over the past three weeks and conquered their spot in tonight’s final. Eurofans recognised the winner of Melodi Grand Prix 2020, Ulrikke, who should have represented Norway at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam.

The night saw an unexpected twist. During their performance, Subwoolfer revealed their identity! They took their masks off and showed their real faces. It is indeed Ben Adams and Gaute Ormasen, as speculation had it since the duo rose to celebrity last year.

This was tonight’s running order:

Jone — Ekke inni meg

Eline Thorp — Not meant to be

Not meant to be Skrellex — Love again

Love again Ulrikke — Honestly

Umami Tsunami — Geronimo

Atle Peterson — Masterpiece

Swing’it — Prohibition

Elsie Bay — Love you in a dream

A lessandra Mele — Queen of Kings

An exciting voting sequence

The two hosts of the night, Arian Engebø and Stian Thorbjørnsen, took the audience through an exciting voting sequence. The winner of MGP 2023 was selected through a combined 50/50 deliberation between the audience and the international jury.

The international juries voted as follows:

A lessandra Mele — Queen Of Kings with 104 points Atle Peterson — Masterpiece with 94 points Ulrikke — Honestly with 60 points Elsie Bay — Love you in a dream with 49 points Eline Thorp — Not meant to be with 42 points Jone — Ekke inni meg with 40 points Umami Tsunami — Geronimo with 19 points Skrellex — Love again with 14 points Swing’it — Prohibition with 8 points

However, suspense was the word up until the very end of the televote, which gave the final ranking:

A lessandra Mele — Queen Of Kings with 233 points Ulrikke — Honestly with 138 points Atle Peterson — Masterpiece with 122 points Elsie Bay — Love you in a dream with 83 points Jone — Ekke inni meg with 70 points Eline Thorp — Not meant to be with 60 points Skrellex — Love again with 54 points Swing’it — Prohibition with 51 points Umami Tsunami — Geronimo with 49 points

It is therefore Alessandra with the entry Queen of Kings who will represent Norway at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool! Norway is scheduled to compete in the first half of the first semi final on Tuesday 9 May 2023.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition three times: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak) and successfully hosted the competition once in Bergen and twice in Oslo.

Subwoolfer represented Norway at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry Give that wolf a banana landing in a very respectable 10th place in the Grand Final.