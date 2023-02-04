Spain: Blanca Paloma will fly to Liverpool!

We have a winner in Spain! Blanca Paloma will have the grand honour of representing Spain at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Ea Ea’.

The Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2023 was held today at the Palau L’Illa in Benidorm, Spain where a total of 8 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023. Blanca Paloma was declared the winner of the competition and will defend the Spanish colours at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with ‘Ea Ea’.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision representative Chanel handed the Benidorm Fest 2023 trophy to the winner.

The Spanish national final was hosted by Monica Naranjo, Rodrigo Vazquez and Ines Hernand.

Ana Mena, Monica Naranjo and Manel Navarro graced the stage tonight.

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry was selected via a combined 50% jury and 50 % public vote (demoscopic/televoting) deliberation.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.