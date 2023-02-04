Good evening Goteborg! Among the many shows tonight Eurofans were delighted to follow the beginning of Melodifestivalen 2023. Who will be the successor of Cornelia Jakobs? The search began tonight, we have the first qualifiers!

One of the most followed national selections to Eurovision started the engines tonight. The first semi final of Melodifestivalen 2023 went live from Goteborg, Sweden with the following line-up:

Tone Sekelius – Rhythm of my show

– Rhythm of my show Loulou LaMotte – Inga sorger

– Inga sorger Rejhan – Haunted

– Haunted Elov and Beny – Raggen går

– Raggen går Victor Crone – Diamonds

– Diamonds Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos – Länge leve livet

– Länge leve livet Jon Henrik Fjällgren, Arc north feat. Adam Woods – Where are you (Sávečan)

We have the winners!

Two acts directly advanced thanks to tonight’s vote to the Grand Final on 11 March. These are:

Jon Henrik Fjällgren, Arc north feat. Adam Woods – Where are you (Sávečan)

– Where are you (Sávečan) Tone Sekelius – Rhythm of my show

Two more entrants will be given a second chance to battle for the trophy in the Andra Chansen on 4 March:

Victor Crone – Diamonds

– Diamonds Elov and Beny – Raggen går

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl are the hosts of Melodifestivalen 2023. This year’s edition will travel throughout Sweden and end its journey in Stockholm, where the Grand Final is set to be held on Saturday 11 March.

A total of 28 acts are competing in Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg

11/02/2023- Semi-Final #2- Linköping

18/02/2023- Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping

Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping 25/02/2023- Semi-Final #4- Malmö

Semi-Final #4- Malmö 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik

Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

The winner of Melodifestivalen 2023 will represent the Scandinavian country at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Sweden will enter the competition in the second half of the first semi final on Tuesday 9 May 2023. Who will follow the steps on Cornelia Jakobs?