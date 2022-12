Merry Christmas from the ESCToday Team!

The ESCToday team would like to wish each and everyone of you a Merry Christmas! All over the world everyone gathers under the same roof, whether it is friends or family during the Christmas season. We wish you all the best of health, happiness, prosperity, wealth, love and peace. May all your wishes come true in 2023!

We would like to wish all our readers all over the world:

Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad, Joyeux Noël, Feliz Natal, Buon Natale, Frohe Weihnachten, God Jul, Vrolijk kerstfeest, Καλά Χριστούγεννα, Sretan Bozic, Crăciun fericit, Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus, С Рождеством Христовым, З Різдвом Христовим, Hyvää Joulua! Щасливого Різдва, חג מולד שמח!

At Christmas, friends and family unite together to celebrate under the same roof. The Eurovision Song Contest is very similar, as singers, fans and delegations from all over Europe unite together during 2 weeks under the same roof sharing the beautiful language of music!

Liverpool, one of the most iconic and vibrant cities in the United Kingdom will have the honour of welcoming the Eurovision razzmatazz for the very first time in Eurovision history in 2023.



We wish you all the best of health, happiness, peace and love. We hope you enjoy the festivities and may all your wishes come true! Sing, dance and party! Thank you! With love, The ESCToday team