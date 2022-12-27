Moldova: TRM opens song submission window for Eurovision 2023

TRM, the Moldovan national broadcaster, has released the rules and regulations for the 2023 Moldovan national selection and opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2023.

Artists and composers wishing to partake in the 2023 Moldvan national selection- Selectia Nationala can submit their entries to TRM until 16 January 2023.

The 2023 Moldovan national selection will consist of three stages:

Stage 1- Evaluation of the submitted entries (17-28 January)

Stage 2- Live audition of entries (28 January- 05 February)

Stage 3- National final (25 February- 05 March)

The Moldovan national final is set to be held between 25 February and 5 March 2023. The 2023 Moldovan Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 jury-public televoting deliberation.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 17 times.

In 2022 Zdob si Zdub and Advahov Brothers represented Moldova at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Trenuletul’ achieving a 7th place in the Grand Final.

Source: TRM

Photo credit: TRM