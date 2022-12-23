Romania: TVR unveils the Selectia Nationala 2023 running order

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the running order of Selectia Nationala 2023.

A total of 12 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision at the 2023 Romanian national final Selectia Nationala 2023. Andrei Dutu has been added to the line up of competitors and will perform ‘Statues”.

The Romanian national broadcaster has unveiled the running order of the competition:

1. Deiona–“Call on me”

2. Andrada Popa– “No time for me”

3. Ocean Drive–“Take you home”

4. Amia–“Puppet”

5. Andrei Duțu– “Statues”

6. Theodor Andrei–“D.G.T. (Off and on)”

7. Steven Roho x Gabriella x Formaţia Albatros –”Lele”

8. Aledaida- “Bla Bla Bla”

9. Adriana Moraru –Faralaes”​

10. Maryliss–“Hai vino”

11. JaxMan (Erin Dăneţ)- “Bad&Cool”

12. Andreea D Folclor Orchestra-“Periniţa mea”

The Romanian national final has been set to be held on Saturday 11 February in Bucharest. The 2023 Romanian Eurovision entry and act will be selected via a 100% public deliberation.

Romania at Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in 2005 and 2010 when it placed 3rd in the competition. The country has competed 22 times at our beloved competition.

In 2022 WRS represented the country with his entry ‘Llamame‘ at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Source: TVR

Photo credit: EBU