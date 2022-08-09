Nottingham has dropped out of the Eurovision 2023 Host City bidding race, thus will not be submitting a bid to host the event next year.

The Nottingham City Council was considering bidding to host Eurovision 2023 but has decided against it as it does not meet all the requirements to host sucha a mega event.

David Mellen (Leader of the Nottigham Council) says:

We have carefully considered the criteria which potential host cities are required to meet ahead of submitting a formal application.

Unfortunately, despite having a great venue, a vibrant and diverse community and excellent green transport links, Nottingham doesn’t meet the wider capacity requirements for an event of this scale.

Sadly, we have collectively decided not to put forward a bid on this occasion. The City of Nottingham was vying to host the competition at the Motorpoint Arena, but the venue could not be available for the extensive period of time the hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest would require, as its booked with various events. Thus Nottingham has decided against submitting its bid. The Host Bidding Race has kicked off The BBC has opened the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process. The potential city has to meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid: An indoor venue that can house circa 10,000 spectators

An international airport in close proximity

Hotel capacity (2,000 rooms available) for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials

An efficient transport system in the city

Infrastructure/ venues/ locations to house the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Euroclub, Opening Ceremony Event, Turquoise Carpet. The EBU will be releasing the shortlist of potential Eurovision 2023 host city via on BBC Radio 2 on Friday 12 August via BBC 2 Radio’s ‘Good Morning Show’ , whilst the the name of the 2023 Eurovision Host City will be disclosed by Autumn. Source: BBC