United Kingdom: Olivia Newton Johnn passes away aged 73

The 1974 British Eurovision representative and internatioanally acclaimed actress and singer, Olivia Newton John, has passed away aged 73.

The sad news broke yesterday evening, when Olivia Newton John’s family announced that the she passed away after a long battle against breast cancer.

About Olivia Newton John

Olivia Newton John was born in the UK and raised in Australia and was one of the UK’s most sought after artists having gained much fame, name and recognition throughout the globe. She had won the Grammy Awards four times and starred in a number of movies, most notably in Grease where she played the role of Sandy along with John Travolta.

Grease catapulted Olivia to international stardom, the movie went on to become a massive hit worldwide and boosted both her and John Travolta’s careers.

Olivia Newton at Eurovision

Olivia Newton John represented the United Kingdom at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton with her entry ‘Long Live Love‘, where she placed 4th in the competition.

We would like to convey our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to Olivia’s family and friends in these distressing times. Olivia will always be in our hearts. RIP.