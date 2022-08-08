ESC 2023: BBC to unveil short list of potential host cities on 12 August

The BBC is expected to unveil the shortlist of the potential Eurovision 2023 host cities later this week.

The BBC will be unveiling the list of potential 2023 Eurovision Song Contest host cities on Friday 12 August via BBC Radio 2‘s Breakfast Show according to British local media platforms.

A large number of cities have expressed their interest in hosting the coveted event next year in the United Kingdom. The following cities have confirmed that they will be officially applying to host he 2023 Eurovision Song Contest:

London

Glasgow

Manchester

Birmingham

Newcastle

Sheffield

Leeds

The Host Bidding Race is full in swing

The BBC has opened the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process. The potential city has to meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid:

An indoor venue that can house circa 10,000 spectators

An international airport in close proximity

Hotel capacity (2,000 rooms available) for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials

An efficient transport system in the city

Infrastructure/ venues/ locations to house the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Euroclub, Opening Ceremony Event, Turquoise Carpet.

The EBU will be releasing the shortlist of potential Eurovision 2023 host city via on BBC Radio 2 later this week , whilst the the name of the 2023 Eurovision Host City will be disclosed by Autumn.

Source: Sky News/ The Chronicle

Photo credit: BBC