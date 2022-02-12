Tonight: Supernova 2022 Grand Final in Latvia

Good evening Europe, this is Riga calling! We are heading north to the Baltics tonight, namely to Latvia, for the Grand Final for Supernova 2022.

Latvia is gearing up for Eurovison 2022 in full steam and is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an extraordinary show.

How to watch?

You can watch the Supernova 2022 Grand Final at 20:05 CET via the following channels:

About the show

A total of 11 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. A combined jury/public televoting deliberation will determine the 2022 Latvian Eurovision entry and act. The show will be hosted by Ketija Senberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003).

The 2021 Eurovision acts from Estonia and Lithuania will perform during tonigh’ts show aka Uku Suuviste and The Roop.

Participants

RAUM – Plans

– Plans Linda Rušeniece – Pay My Own Bills

– Pay My Own Bills Bermudu Divstūris – Bad

– Bad Miks Galvanovskis – I’m Just A Sinner

– I’m Just A Sinner BUJĀNS – He, She, You & Me

– He, She, You & Me Elīna Gluzunova – Es Pabiju Tur

– Es Pabiju Tur Citi Zēni – Eat Your Salad

– Eat Your Salad Inspo – A Happy Place

– A Happy Place Mēs Jūs Mīlam – Rich Itch

– Rich Itch Aminata – I’m Letting You Go

– I’m Letting You Go Miks Dukurs– First Love

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

In 2021 Samanta Tina represented Latvia with her entry ‘ The Moon Is Rising.