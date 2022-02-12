Tonight: Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 Grand Final in Lithuania

Good evening Europe, this is Vilnius calling! Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 concludes tonight with its Grand Final in Vilnius.

We will be travelling all the way to the Baltics for Pabandom Is Naujo 2022….

How to watch?

You can watch Pabandom Iš Naujo 2022 Grand Final at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

LRT HD

LRT webstream

About the show

A total of 8 acts will be competing during tonight’s Grand Final for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. The 2022 Lithuanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation.

The 2022 Lithuanian national final will be hosted by Giedrius Masalskis, Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė and Richardas Jonaiti.

The 2020/2022 Lithuanian Eurovision representatives The Roop will be performing during the show.

The Participants

Augustė Vedrickaitė – Before You`re 6 Ft Under



Before You`re 6 Ft Under Ieva Zasimauskaitė – I’ll Be There



I’ll Be There Monika Liu – Sentimental

Sentimental Rūta Loop – Call Me From The Cold

Call Me From The Cold Queens of Roses – Washing Machine



Washing Machine Justė Kraujelytė – How To Get My Life Back



How To Get My Life Back Gebrasy – Into Your Arms

Into Your Arms Lolita Zero – Not Your Mother

The Calendar

08/01/2022 – Show #1

15/01/2022 – Show #2

22/01/2022 – Show #3

29/01/2022 – Semi-final #1

05/02/2022 – Semi-final #2

12/02/2022 – Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam