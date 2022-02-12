Sweden: Two more acts qualified for the final of Melodifestivalen 2022

What would a Eurovision Super-Saturday without another chapter of Melodifestivalen? The Swedish national selection offered tonight the second semi-final. Seven more acts presented themselves to the audience hoping to receive one of the two golden tickets granting access to the Final

Good evening Stockholm! One of the most followed national selections went live tonight from the Swedish capital. The audience continued the selection of their representative at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin.

Semi-final 2

These were the seven acts competing in tonight’s semi-final 2:

Liamoo – Bluffin Niello & Lisa Ajax – Tror du att jag bryr mig Samira Manners – I want to be loved Alvaro Estrella – Suave Browsing Collection – Face in the crowd John Lundvik – Änglavakt Tone Sekelius – My way

Eurofans will recognise, among others, former Eurovision entrant John Lundvik (Sweden, 2019).

At the end of the televote Oskar Zia announced the winner of semi-final 1, advancing directly to the final. This was Liamoo with Bluffin.

A second round of televote was then available for the six remaining entries. At the end, Oskar Zia announced the second direct qualifier: John Lundvik with Änglavakt.

As usual, two more acts advanced to the so-called second chance contest, where they will have another opportunity to qualify for the final. These are:

Alvaro Estrella – Suave

Suave Tone Seklius – My Way

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

05/02/2022 -Semifinal #1



12/02/2022- Semifinal #2



19/02/2022- Semifinal #3



26/02/2022- Semifinal #4



05/03/2022- Andra Chansen



12/03/2022- Grand Final



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition three times in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

The Nordic country is one of the most successful countries in the competition in recent years, having achieved 8 top 10 placings in the past 10 years, including 2 victories. In 2021 Tusse represented Sweden with the entry Voices, ranking 14th in the Grand Final.

Cover Photo: Annika Berglund/SVT