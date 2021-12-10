Spain: RTVE unveils the fourteen Benidorm Fest 2022 candidates

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the fourteen competing acts at the forthcoming Spanish national selection, Benidorm Fest 2022.

The names of the 14 lucky acts were revealed today during a special press conference held at the RTVE Headquarters in Madrid.

The candidates

Azúcar Moreno- Postureo



Blanca Paloma- Secreto de agua



Chanel- SloMo

Gonzalo Hermida- Quien lo diria

Javiera Mena – Culpa



Luna ki- Voy a morir



Marta sango- Sigues en mi mente



Rayden- Calle de la lloreria



Rigoberta Bandini- Ay Mama



Sara Deop- Make You Say



Tanxugueiras- Terra



Unique- Mejores

Varry Brava- Raffaella



Xeinn- Eco



Azucar Moreno will be vying to represent Spain for the second time, having represented the country back in 1990 with their entry ‘Bandido‘ achieving a 5th place in Zagreb.

The Spanish Head of Delegation Eva Mora and RTVE’s Head of Communication and Participation Maria Eizaguirre will be presided the press conference.

A total of 14 acts will compete at the 2022 Spanish national selection next January. Seven acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.

Benidorm Fest 2022 will consist of 3 live televised shows which will be held in Benidorm at the end of January.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968, 1969). Spain In 2021 Blas Canto represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voy a Quedarme‘.

Source: ESCTODAY/ RTVE