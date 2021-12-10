North Macedonia: MKRTV opts for a national final for Eurovision 2022

MKRTV, the Macedonian national broadcaster, has announced that North Macedonia will be selecting its Eurovision act and entry for Turin via a national final.

The Balkan country will be reverting back to a national final in order to determine its Eurovision entry and act after a series of internal selections. The Macedonian broadcaster has opened the submission window for Eurovision 2022 inviting artists and composers wishing to represent North Macedonia in Turin to submit their entries. The deadline for song submission has been set on 16 January 2022.

MKRTV has published the rules and regulations of the 2022 Macedonian national selection.

The artists have to hold Macedonian citizenship whilst the composers can be Macedonian or foreigners. The entries can be submitted via email to the following address: [email protected] or via snail mail to the Macedonian broadcaster’s headquarters in Skopje.



MKRTV will select up to 6 entries from all the submitted entries for the national final. The 2022 Macedonian entry will be determined via mixed public televoting/international expert jury.

North Macedonia in Eurovision

North Macedonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 and is yet to win the competition. FYR Macedonia attempted to debut at the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo with Kaliopi, but didn’t make through the special premliminary audio semi-final.

The country has competed 20 times in the Eurovision Song Contest and has only qualified to the Grand Final on 9 times. FYR Macedonia achieved its best result in the contest in 2019 when Tamara Todevska placed 7th in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

In 2019 MKRTV opted for an internal selection and selected Tamara Todevska to defend the Macedonian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her epic entry Proud. North Macedonia won the jury voting in Eurovision 2019 and placed 7th after the combined televoting/jury deliberation, thus achieving its best result in the competition so far.

2019 saw North Macedonia enter the TOP 10 of the Eurovision scoreboard for the very first time. In 2021 Vasil represented North Macedonia at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘ Here I Stand‘.

Source: MKRTV

Photo credit: EBU