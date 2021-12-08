Netherlands: S10 will fly to Turin with a Dutch song!

Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has announced that S10 will have the grand honour of flying the Dutch flag at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

The young and multi facetted Dutch artist , S10, will be defending the Dutch colours at Eurovision 2022 with a song in Dutch. Thus The Netherlands becomes the fourth nation to unveil its Eurovision 2022 act following Bulgaria, Georgia and Belgium.

AVROTROS relased the following statement in its press release regarding S10:

S10, the stage name of Stien den Hollander, has established herself as the crown princess of Dutch alt pop. The 21-year-old artist shares her most personal stories through song, rap and spoken word. S10 authentic sound and musical versatility are impressive. She signed her first record deal with label Noahs Ark at the age of 17. Enabling her to record her debut album Snowsniper (2019), which duly won the Netherlands’ most prestigious music award, an Edison, in the category ‘Alternative’. Her second album Vlinders was released a year later, in 2020, and was followed by a sold-out tour and high chart placings. With millions of streams to her name, collaborations with the Netherlands’ biggest artists and rave reviews from music critics, S10 continues to make a name for herself. All in her own language of Dutch, because what she’s telling is her own story.

S10 says:

Music is everything to me. I hope my music can bring something to other people’s lives, simply because it has done so much for me. Which is why I could almost explode with joy at the idea that I’ll be taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest this year. In front of such a massive audience, being able to do something that’s such an honour while representing the Netherlands… I think it’s absolutely wonderful.

Source: AVROTROS

Photo credit: AVROTROS