Ding dong, ding dong! The Eurovision bells are ringing in Italy as more and more cities officially confirm their respective applications to host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The latest city to do so is none other than the coastal city of Rimini.

Following Turin, Bologna and Pesaro, Rimini has set its eyes on hosting the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The deadline for Italian cities to officially to submit their applications to RAI concluded last night when the clock struck 12!

Rimini is aiming to host Eurovision 2022 at the Rimini Expo Centre. The premises can house circa 10,000 spectators during a concert.

The Mayor of Rimini, Mr. Andrea Gnassi, sent out the official application letter to RAI within the required timeframe. The City of Rimini is looking forward to welcome the Eurovision fraternity if it wins the bid to host the event.

The Mayor of Rimini, Mr. Andrea Gnassi says:

The city of Rimini meets all the requirements set by RAI, it has an international airport to which more 2 airports can be added within 60-90 minutes from the city. The City has a hotel offer of over 1,100 hotels with more than 36,000 rooms and a multifunctional infrastructure suitable for hosting the event according to the specific requests published in the rule book. Infrastructures, spaces and locations for pre and after show events. The Rimini Fiera ( Rimini Expo Centre) has shown that it can organize concerts with at least 10,000 spectators and is served by trains and shuttles. All this, combined with the great history that has always linked the city of Rimini to music and contemporary sensitivity for sounds that look to Europe, makes our city one of those potentially capable of hosting Eurovision 2022, like few others in Italy.

DMC Visit Rimini is backing the City of Rimini’s Eurovision bid and will provide its assistance when it comes to logistics and infrastructure.

The 2022 Eurovision Host City Bidding Race

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster has invited cities across Italy to send in their applications if they wish to host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest by Monday 12 July 2021. Hereafter the broadcaster will send the rules and requirements for the cities to prepare their respective bidding books.

A total of 12 cities have initially shown their interest to host Eurovision 2022 in Italy next year, but only four of them seem comply with the requirements: Bologna, Rome, Milan and Turin.

The announcement of the 2022 Eurovision Host City is expected to take place by late summer. The deliberation of the 2022 ESC Host City will lie entirely in the hands of RAI and the EBU.

Source: Rimini Today /RAI/ ESCToday