OGAE poll 2021: OGAE Australia has voted

Another Monday, another set of votes in the 2021 OGAE international poll. Today we are flying down under to Australia! 

Good morning Canberra, may we have your votes please? Eurofans from down under are joining the 2021 OGAE international poll to contribute declaring this year’s fan’s winner. Who has got the most points from OGAE Australia? Let’s find out:

  • 12 points to Lithuania
  • 10 points to Malta
  • 8 points to Switzerland
  • 7 points to Ukraine
  • 6 points to San Marino
  • 5 points to France
  • 4 points to Cyprus
  • 3 points to Iceland
  • 2 points to Italy
  • 1 point to Ireland

The Roop from Lithuania gets away with the maximum score for the third time in this year’s poll, congratulations! Let us all appreciate their Discotheque once again:

Provisional scoreboard

Today’s results from Australia do no have a major impact on the provisional scoreboard. However, Malta is able to distance itself from France in second place and even reduce the distance from Switzerland, still firmly in the lead. Ukraine overcomes Croatia and enters the provisional top ten.

  1. Switzerland – 142 points
  2. Malta – 114 points
  3. France – 107 points
  4. Lithuania – 89 points
  5. San Marino – 81 points
  6. Cyprus – 75 points
  7. Sweden – 48 points
  8. Italy – 41 points
  9. Azerbaijan – 33 points
  10. Ukraine – 25 points
  11. Croatia – 22 points
  12. Iceland – 15 points
  13. Romania – 13 points
  14. Greece – 12 points
  15. Serbia – 11 points
  16. Israel – 9 points
  17. Russia – 8 points
  18. Finland – 8 points
  19. Denmark – 5 points
  20. Estonia – 4 points
  21. Bulgaria – 3 points
  22. Norway – 3 points
  23. Ireland – 2 points

Keep following ESCtoday.com for more votes from all across Europe!

