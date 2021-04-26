Another Monday, another set of votes in the 2021 OGAE international poll. Today we are flying down under to Australia!

Good morning Canberra, may we have your votes please? Eurofans from down under are joining the 2021 OGAE international poll to contribute declaring this year’s fan’s winner. Who has got the most points from OGAE Australia? Let’s find out:

12 points to Lithuania

10 points to Malta

8 points to Switzerland

7 points to Ukraine

6 points to San Marino

5 points to France

4 points to Cyprus

3 points to Iceland

2 points to Italy

1 point to Ireland

The Roop from Lithuania gets away with the maximum score for the third time in this year’s poll, congratulations! Let us all appreciate their Discotheque once again:

Provisional scoreboard

Today’s results from Australia do no have a major impact on the provisional scoreboard. However, Malta is able to distance itself from France in second place and even reduce the distance from Switzerland, still firmly in the lead. Ukraine overcomes Croatia and enters the provisional top ten.

Switzerland – 142 points Malta – 114 points France – 107 points Lithuania – 89 points San Marino – 81 points Cyprus – 75 points Sweden – 48 points Italy – 41 points Azerbaijan – 33 points Ukraine – 25 points Croatia – 22 points Iceland – 15 points Romania – 13 points Greece – 12 points Serbia – 11 points Israel – 9 points Russia – 8 points Finland – 8 points Denmark – 5 points Estonia – 4 points Bulgaria – 3 points Norway – 3 points Ireland – 2 points

Keep following ESCtoday.com for more votes from all across Europe!