Annalisa and Italy win OGAE Second Chance Contest 2024

The 2024 Sanremo runner up Annalisa has been crowned the winner of the OGAE Second Chance Contest 2024 with her mega hit ‘Sinceramente’.

The OGAE Second Chance Song Contest was organized and hosted by OGAE Sweden. Italy won this year’s edition with Annalisa and ‘Sinceramente‘, whilst Sweden placed 2nd with Jacqline’s ‘Effortless‘.

This is the fourth time Italy has won said contest, with Annalisa winning the competition for the second time, having won the contest in 2018.

A total of 32 OGAE Clubs partook in the deliberation in order to determine the winner of the 2024 edition of the OGAE Second Chance Contest. A total of 16 songs (countries) were in contention.

The OGAE Second Chance Contest 2024 Voting

Italy: Annalisa – “Sinceramente” (364 points) Sweden: Jacqline – “Effortless” (252 points)

Norway: KEiiNO – “Damdiggida” (238 points)

Finland: Sara Siipola – “Paskana” (196 points) Serbia: Konstrakta – “Novo, bolje” (178 points)

Estonia: OLLIE – “My Friend” (131 points) Spain: Angy Fernández – “Sé quien soy” (119 points) Germany: Ryk – “Oh Boy” (113 points)

Czechia: MYDY – “Red Flag Parade” (70 points)

Denmark: Basim – “Johnny” (50 points)

Croatia: MARCELA – “Gasoline” (47 points) San Marino (OGAE Rest of the World): Loredana – “Pazza” (44 points)

Malta: ERBA’ – “Sirena” (34 points)

Lituania: Shower – “Impossible” (8 points) Ukraine: Ziferblat – “Place I Call Home” (6 points) Portugal: João Borsch – “…Pelas costuras” (6 points)

Source: OGAE Spain/ OGAE Sweden

Photo credit: RAI