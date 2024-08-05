Spain: Jorge Gonzalez will grace the OGAE Spain Congress in October

The sensational and supremely talented Benidorm Fest 2024 finalist, Jorge Gonzalez, will be heading to the magnificent Spanish coastal city of Malaga in October to grace the 18th annual OGAE Spain Congress.

Our Benidorm Fest 2025 darling Jorge Gonzalez is the third confirmed act to be travelling to Malaga for the said event, he will be joining another iconic Eurovision winner Sandra Kim (Belgium 1986) and Niamh Kavanagh (Ireland 1993). He competed at the Benidorm Fest 2025 with his entry ‘Caliente‘.

Jorge Gonzalez has vyed to represent Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest three times, it is his utmost dream to fly the Spanish flag at the Eurovision Song Contest. He has partaken in the Spanish national final thrice: 2009, 2014, 2024 in his quest to represent Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest.

A grand line up of Eurovision royalty are expected to land in Malaga for the upcoming 18th OGAE Spain Congress. The event has become an annual rendez vous where the Spanish Eurovision fans are treated to the best of Eurovision music, they get to meet and greet their favourite acts and witness amazing performances.

This year the OGAE Spain Congress will be travelling south to the magnificent city of Malaga on the shores of the Mediterranean sea. The event will be held on Saturday 6th October at the Edgar Neville Auditorium.

If you are not a member of OGAE Spain and wish to attend the event you can contact the Spanish fan club via the following email address to get more information: [email protected]

Source: OGAE Spain

Photo credit OGAE Spain