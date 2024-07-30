Ireland: Niamh Kavanagh will fly to Spain in October for OGAE Spain Congress

The multi facetted Irish Eurovision 1993 winner, Niamh Kavanagh, will be flying to the sunny shores of Malaga in October to grace the 18th annual OGAE Spain Congress.

Niamh Kavanagh who won the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest on home soil in Millstreet with the iconic ‘In Your Eyes‘, giving Ireland its fifth Eurovision victory will be heading to the sunny coast of Spain in fall. Niamh returned to the competition for the second time in 2010, when the contest was held in Oslo. She will be travelling to the Andalucian city of Malaga come October to attend the annual OGAE Spain Congress. Our favorite Irish Eurovision Queen is the second confirmed Eurovsion act to be travelling to Spain for the said event, she will be joining another iconic Eurovision winner Sandra Kim (Belgium 1986).

A grand line up of Eurovision royalty are expected to land in Malaga for the upcoming 18th OGAE Spain Congress. The event has become an annual rendez vous where the Spanish Eurovision fans are treated to the best of Eurovision music, they get to meet and greet their favourite acts and witness amazing performances.

This year the OGAE Spain Congress will be travelling south to the magnificent city of Malaga on the shores of the Mediterranean sea. The event will be held on Saturday 6th October at the Edgar Neville Auditorium.

If you are not a member of OGAE Spain and wish to attend the event you can contact the Spanish fan club via the following email address to get more information: [email protected]

Source: OGAE Spain

Photo credit OGAE Spain