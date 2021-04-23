The 2021 OGAE international poll is in full swing. We are staying in the Mediterranean see after having discovered yesterday’s votes from OGAE Malta. Today it is the turn of another beautiful and sunny island: Cyprus. The local OGAE fan club has express their votes.

What if we told you that there is something similar to the Eurovision voting procedure and that it lasts over weeks and weeks keeping the excitement alive. This is the 2021 OGAE international poll, where Eurofans gather to vote on their favourite entries of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. The eleventh club to vote is OGAE Cyprus, here it goes:

12 points to Malta

10 points to France

8 points to Switzerland

7 points to Greece

6 points to Romania

5 points to Sweden

4 points to Italy

3 points to Croatia

2 points to Azerbaijan

1 point to Israel

Destiny from Malta and her Je ne casse receive the twelve points for the first time in this poll, congratulations! This means that seven countries have been able to score the maximum points out of eleven sets of votes.

Provisional scoreboard

Switzerland has reached 100 points in the provisional scoreboard. They are 15 more than France, firmly second. Today’s douze points Malta jumps from the fifth to the third place and completes the provisional podium.

Switzerland – 100 points France – 85 points Malta – 74 points Lithuania – 65 points San Marino – 62 points Cyprus – 57 points Sweden – 33 points Italy – 30 points Azerbaijan – 28 points Croatia – 16 points Ukraine – 14 points Romania – 13 points Greece – 12 points Iceland – 10 points Finland – 8 points Serbia – 8 points Israel – 7 points Denmark – 5 points Estonia – 4 points Bulgaria – 3 points Norway – 3 points Russia – 1 point