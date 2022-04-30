The cat is out of the bag! After an intense and extremely exciting vote we have a winner of the 2022 OGAE international network poll. It’s Cornelia Jakobs from Sweden!

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is over! This is the last set of votes from 24 members OGAE Ukraine, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Finland

2 points go to United Kingdom

3 points go to Albania

4 points go to the Netherlands

5 points go to Italy

6 points go to Sweden

7 points go to Norway

8 points go to France

10 points go to Spain

and finally 12 points go to… Poland!

Ochman from Poland receives his first 12 points, what a nice way to finish the poll! At the same time, the 6 points from Sweden put Cornelia Jakobs in the final first place. She takes the trophy with 393 points, congratulations! She brings the victory to the Scandinavian country for the third time, after Charlotte Perrelli in 2008 and Sanna Nielsen in 2014! At the same time, Italy comes just short from triumphing for the fourth time. Mahmood is unable to repeat his success from 2019 with Soldi. Chanel from Spain completes the final podium. It’s the first time that the Iberian country ends the OGAE Poll in the Top 3!

The OGAE international network poll has been able to crown the ultimate Eurovision winner 5 times in 16 years, the last time being Netta with Toy in 2018. Will the statistics improve this year?

The final ranking (43/43)

Sweden – 393 points Italy – 387 points Spain – 294 points The Netherlands – 218 points United Kingdom – 204 points France – 175 points Poland – 144 points Norway – 120 points Albania – 88 points Austria – 73 points Ukraine – 60 points Cyprus – 59 points Estonia – 54 points Serbia – 53 points Greece – 38 points Finland – 37 points Czech Republic – 35 points Australia – 16 points Lithuania – 11 points Portugal – 9 points Latvia – 7 points Moldova – 6 points Croatia – 4 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Malta – 2 points Romania – 2 points Switzerland – 1 point

The Hall of Fame

2022 – Sweden – Hold me closer – Cornelia Jakobs

2021 – Malta – Je me casse – Destiny

2020 – Lithuania – On fire – The Roop

2019 – Italy – Soldi – Mahmood

2018 – Israel – Toy – Netta

2017 – Italy – Occidentali’s Karma – Francesco Gabbani

2016 – France – J’ai cherché – Amir

2015 – Italy – Grande amore – Il Volo

2014 – Sweden – Undo – Sanna Nielsen

2013 – Denmark – Only teardrops – Emmelie de Forest

2012 – Sweden – Euphoria – Loreen

2011 – Hungary – What about my dreams? – Kati Wolf

2010 – Denmark – In a moment like this? – Chanée and N’evergreen

2009 – Norway – Fairytale – Alexander Rybak

2008 – Sweden – Hero – Charlotte Perrelli

2007 – Serbia – Molitva – Marija Serifovic