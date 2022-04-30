The cat is out of the bag! After an intense and extremely exciting vote we have a winner of the 2022 OGAE international network poll. It’s Cornelia Jakobs from Sweden!
The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is over! This is the last set of votes from 24 members OGAE Ukraine, published as always on the website of OGAE international:
- 1 point goes to Finland
- 2 points go to United Kingdom
- 3 points go to Albania
- 4 points go to the Netherlands
- 5 points go to Italy
- 6 points go to Sweden
- 7 points go to Norway
- 8 points go to France
- 10 points go to Spain
- and finally 12 points go to… Poland!
Ochman from Poland receives his first 12 points, what a nice way to finish the poll! At the same time, the 6 points from Sweden put Cornelia Jakobs in the final first place. She takes the trophy with 393 points, congratulations! She brings the victory to the Scandinavian country for the third time, after Charlotte Perrelli in 2008 and Sanna Nielsen in 2014! At the same time, Italy comes just short from triumphing for the fourth time. Mahmood is unable to repeat his success from 2019 with Soldi. Chanel from Spain completes the final podium. It’s the first time that the Iberian country ends the OGAE Poll in the Top 3!
The OGAE international network poll has been able to crown the ultimate Eurovision winner 5 times in 16 years, the last time being Netta with Toy in 2018. Will the statistics improve this year?
The final ranking (43/43)
- Sweden – 393 points
- Italy – 387 points
- Spain – 294 points
- The Netherlands – 218 points
- United Kingdom – 204 points
- France – 175 points
- Poland – 144 points
- Norway – 120 points
- Albania – 88 points
- Austria – 73 points
- Ukraine – 60 points
- Cyprus – 59 points
- Estonia – 54 points
- Serbia – 53 points
- Greece – 38 points
- Finland – 37 points
- Czech Republic – 35 points
- Australia – 16 points
- Lithuania – 11 points
- Portugal – 9 points
- Latvia – 7 points
- Moldova – 6 points
- Croatia – 4 points
- Belgium – 2 points
- Germany – 2 points
- Malta – 2 points
- Romania – 2 points
- Switzerland – 1 point
The Hall of Fame
2022 – Sweden – Hold me closer – Cornelia Jakobs
2021 – Malta – Je me casse – Destiny
2020 – Lithuania – On fire – The Roop
2019 – Italy – Soldi – Mahmood
2018 – Israel – Toy – Netta
2017 – Italy – Occidentali’s Karma – Francesco Gabbani
2016 – France – J’ai cherché – Amir
2015 – Italy – Grande amore – Il Volo
2014 – Sweden – Undo – Sanna Nielsen
2013 – Denmark – Only teardrops – Emmelie de Forest
2012 – Sweden – Euphoria – Loreen
2011 – Hungary – What about my dreams? – Kati Wolf
2010 – Denmark – In a moment like this? – Chanée and N’evergreen
2009 – Norway – Fairytale – Alexander Rybak
2008 – Sweden – Hero – Charlotte Perrelli
2007 – Serbia – Molitva – Marija Serifovic