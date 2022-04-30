OGAE Poll 2022: Sweden is the winner of this year’s fan vote!

by Stefano Casellini April 30, 2022 10:50 am 331 views

The cat is out of the bag! After an intense and extremely exciting vote we have a winner of the 2022 OGAE international network poll. It’s Cornelia Jakobs from Sweden!

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is over! This is the last set of votes from 24 members OGAE Ukraine, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

  • 1 point goes to Finland
  • 2 points go to United Kingdom
  • 3 points go to Albania
  • 4 points go to the Netherlands
  • 5 points go to Italy
  • 6 points go to Sweden
  • 7 points go to Norway
  • 8 points go to France
  • 10 points go to Spain
  • and finally 12 points go to… Poland!

Ochman from Poland receives his first 12 points, what a nice way to finish the poll! At the same time, the 6 points from Sweden put Cornelia Jakobs in the final first place. She takes the trophy with 393 points, congratulations! She brings the victory to the Scandinavian country for the third time, after Charlotte Perrelli in 2008 and Sanna Nielsen in 2014! At the same time, Italy comes just short from triumphing for the fourth time. Mahmood is unable to repeat his success from 2019 with SoldiChanel from Spain completes the final podium. It’s the first time that the Iberian country ends the OGAE Poll in the Top 3!

The OGAE international network poll has been able to crown the ultimate Eurovision winner 5 times in 16 years, the last time being Netta with Toy in 2018. Will the statistics improve this year?

The final ranking (43/43)

  1. Sweden – 393 points
  2. Italy – 387 points
  3. Spain – 294 points
  4. The Netherlands – 218 points
  5. United Kingdom204 points
  6. France – 175 points
  7. Poland – 144 points
  8. Norway – 120 points
  9. Albania – 88 points
  10. Austria – 73 points
  11. Ukraine – 60 points
  12. Cyprus – 59 points
  13. Estonia – 54 points
  14. Serbia – 53 points 
  15. Greece – 38 points
  16. Finland – 37 points
  17. Czech Republic – 35 points
  18. Australia – 16 points
  19. Lithuania – 11 points
  20. Portugal – 9 points
  21. Latvia – 7 points
  22. Moldova – 6 points
  23. Croatia – 4 points
  24. Belgium –  2 points
  25. Germany – 2 points
  26. Malta – 2 points
  27. Romania – 2 points
  28. Switzerland – 1 point

The Hall of Fame

2022 – Sweden – Hold me closer – Cornelia Jakobs

2021 – Malta – Je me casse – Destiny

2020 – Lithuania – On fire – The Roop

2019 – Italy – Soldi – Mahmood

2018 – Israel – Toy – Netta

2017 – Italy – Occidentali’s Karma – Francesco Gabbani

2016 – France – J’ai cherché – Amir

2015 – Italy – Grande amore – Il Volo

2014 – Sweden – Undo – Sanna Nielsen

2013 – Denmark – Only teardrops – Emmelie de Forest

2012 – Sweden – Euphoria – Loreen

2011 – Hungary – What about my dreams? – Kati Wolf

2010 – Denmark – In a moment like this? – Chanée and N’evergreen

2009 – Norway – Fairytale – Alexander Rybak

2008 – Sweden – Hero – Charlotte Perrelli

2007 – Serbia – Molitva – Marija Serifovic

