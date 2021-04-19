Monday, day 7 of the 2021 OGAE international poll. We are flying to Germany today to discover the votes of OGAE Germany.

Another day, another set of votes! The 2021 OGAE international poll is well underway. Hello Berlin? May we have your votes please? These are the results of the vote of 73 members of OGAE Germany:

12 points to Lithuania

10 points to Switzerland

8 points to France

7 points to Malta

6 points to San Marino

5 points to Denmark

4 points to Iceland

3 points to Sweden

2 points to Ukraine

1 point to Norway

The Roop get another douze points! Let’s dance in their Discoteque! Denmark and Norway both scored points for the first time in this year’s poll.

Provisional scoreboard

The German vote had quite an impact on the provisional scoreboard. Switzerland is still comfortably in the lead. Behind it there are three countries in just two points: Lithuania, France and Malta. Twenty one countries have received points so far. The provisional scoreboard is as always accessible on the website of the OGAE international network.

Switzerland – 68 points Lithuania – 49 points France – 49 points Malta – 47 points San Marino – 37 points Cyprus – 33 points Italy – 24 points Sweden – 21 points Croatia – 13 points Azerbaijan – 10 points Ukraine – 10 points Iceland – 9 points Finland – 8 points Romania – 7 points Denmark – 5 points Greece – 4 points Estonia – 4 points Serbia – 4 points Israel – 2 points Norway – 1 point Russia – 1 point