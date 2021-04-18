OGAE poll 2021: OGAE Serbia calling

by Stefano Casellini April 18, 2021 12:24 pm 0 views

Hello Belgrade, hello OGAE Serbia! The Balkan fan club has released its votes for the 2021 OGAE international poll. A new country is announced for the twelve points. It’s France!

Sixth day of the 2021 OGAE international poll, sixth fan club to announce the douze points. We have turned to Serbia today to hear how 26 members of their Eurovision fan club have voted. Here are their favourite countries:

  • 12 points to France
  • 10 points to Croatia
  • 8 points to Cyprus
  • 7 points to San Marino
  • 6 points to Italy
  • 5 points to Romania
  • 4 points to Switzerland
  • 3 points to Lithuania
  • 2 points to Greece
  • 1 point to Malta

Barbara Pravi from France and her Voilà score douze points for the first time, congratulations! Unfortunately, no new country has entered the scoreboard. Twenty countries are yet to receive points in this year’s poll, among them Bulgaria and Norway, both in the top tier of the betting odds for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Provisional scoreboard

With today’s douze points France jumps to the second place in the provisional scoreboard. Switzerland holds the lead firmly, whereas Malta loses one place but still manages to stay on the podium ahead of Lithuania.

  1. Switzerland – 58 points
  2. France – 41 points
  3. Malta – 40 points
  4. Lithuania – 37 points
  5. Cyprus – 33 points
  6. San Marino 31 points
  7. Italy – 24 points
  8. Sweden – 18 points
  9. Croatia – 13 points
  10. Azerbaijan – 10 points
  11. Finland – 8 points
  12. Ukraine – 8 points
  13. Romania – 7 points
  14. Iceland – 5 points
  15. Greece – 4 points
  16. Estonia – 4 points
  17. Serbia – 4 points
  18. Israel – 2 points
  19. Russia – 1 point

 

