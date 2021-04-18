Hello Belgrade, hello OGAE Serbia! The Balkan fan club has released its votes for the 2021 OGAE international poll. A new country is announced for the twelve points. It’s France!

Sixth day of the 2021 OGAE international poll, sixth fan club to announce the douze points. We have turned to Serbia today to hear how 26 members of their Eurovision fan club have voted. Here are their favourite countries:

12 points to France

10 points to Croatia

8 points to Cyprus

7 points to San Marino

6 points to Italy

5 points to Romania

4 points to Switzerland

3 points to Lithuania

2 points to Greece

1 point to Malta

Barbara Pravi from France and her Voilà score douze points for the first time, congratulations! Unfortunately, no new country has entered the scoreboard. Twenty countries are yet to receive points in this year’s poll, among them Bulgaria and Norway, both in the top tier of the betting odds for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Provisional scoreboard

With today’s douze points France jumps to the second place in the provisional scoreboard. Switzerland holds the lead firmly, whereas Malta loses one place but still manages to stay on the podium ahead of Lithuania.

Switzerland – 58 points France – 41 points Malta – 40 points Lithuania – 37 points Cyprus – 33 points San Marino 31 points Italy – 24 points Sweden – 18 points Croatia – 13 points Azerbaijan – 10 points Finland – 8 points Ukraine – 8 points Romania – 7 points Iceland – 5 points Greece – 4 points Estonia – 4 points Serbia – 4 points Israel – 2 points Russia – 1 point