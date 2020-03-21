Eurovision 2021: Which ESC 2020 acts will be back in the competition?

This week saw the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest due to unforseen circumstances ie the COVID-19 global pandemic. Forty one countries were set to partake in the competition this year, following the annoucement many broadcasters have decided to invite their 2020 Eurovision hopefuls to partake at next year’s competition. Let’s check out which countries will be sending their 2020 Eurovision act to the contest next year.

The Reference Group has announced that broadcasters are free to invite their 2020 ESC hopefuls to compete at ESC 2021 upon their own discretion or free to select a new act. The 2020 Eurovision entries will NOT BE ELIGIBLE to compete next year, hence the 2020 acts will have to bring a new song to the competition if they are to return next year.

A total of 41 countries were scheduled to compete at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Confirmed Countries ( 2020 Hopefuls)

So far a total of 9 countries have confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2021 with their 2020 Eurovision acts:

Spain- Blas Canto The Netherlands– Jeangu Macrooy Georgia– Tornike Kipiani Switzerland–Gjon’s Tears Greece– Stefania Bulgaria– Victoria Belgium– Hooverphonic Azerbaijan– Samira Efendi Ukraine– GO_A Band

Confirmed Countries ( New Election/National Selection)

Estonia will be selecting its Eurovision 2021 act via Eesti Laul and has invited Uku Suviste to partake in the national selection next year. Sweden will be selecting its Eurovision act for 2021 via its traditional national selection Melodifestivalen.

Sweden- Melodifestivalen

Estonia- Eesti Laul



Yet to confirm their decision

Russia Belarus Moldova Latvia Lithuania Armenia United Kingdom Ireland Portugal Cyprus Norway Finland Denmark Iceland Albania Czech Republic Romania Poland Serbia North Macedonia Croatia Slovenia France Austria San Marino Italy Australia Israel Malta

Will we see any returning countries in 2021?

Will we see any countries return to the competition next year? Hungary and Montenegro decided to stay out of the competition in 2020 and are expected to return to the contest next year. Whilst Slovakia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg have been away from the event for quite some time and their return next year remains uncertain. Morocco‘s return to Eurovision remains grim as the country has not returned to the contest since its debut in 1980.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Hungary Montenegro Monaco Luxembourg Andorra Slovakia Morocco

Rotterdam and the Netherlands intend to host the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year, an official confirmation is expected in the coming months.

The City of Rotterdam, Dutch national broadcasters NOS, NPO, AVROTROS and the Rotterdam Ahoy are currently evaluating hosting 2021 in Rotterdam and will do their level best to retain the competion in the city. Stay tuned for more news on Eurovision 2021.