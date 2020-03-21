fbpx

Eurovision 2021: Which ESC 2020 acts will be back in the competition?

The Netherlands 2021

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani March 21, 2020 11:00 am 74 views

This week saw the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest due to unforseen circumstances ie the COVID-19 global pandemic. Forty one countries were set to partake in the competition this year, following the annoucement many broadcasters have decided to invite their 2020 Eurovision hopefuls to partake at next year’s competition. Let’s check out which countries will be sending their 2020 Eurovision act to the contest next year.

The Reference Group has announced  that broadcasters are free to invite their 2020 ESC hopefuls to compete at ESC 2021 upon their own discretion or free to select a new act. The 2020 Eurovision entries will NOT BE ELIGIBLE to compete next year, hence the 2020 acts will have to bring a new song to the competition if they are to return next year.

A total of 41 countries were scheduled to compete at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Confirmed Countries ( 2020 Hopefuls)

So far a total of 9 countries have confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2021 with their 2020 Eurovision acts:

  1. Spain- Blas Canto
  2. The NetherlandsJeangu Macrooy
  3. Georgia Tornike Kipiani
  4. SwitzerlandGjon’s Tears
  5. GreeceStefania
  6. BulgariaVictoria
  7. BelgiumHooverphonic
  8. AzerbaijanSamira Efendi
  9. UkraineGO_A Band

Confirmed Countries ( New Election/National Selection)

Estonia will be selecting its Eurovision 2021 act via Eesti Laul and has invited Uku Suviste to partake in the national selection next year. Sweden will be selecting its Eurovision act for 2021 via its traditional national selection Melodifestivalen.

  1. Sweden- Melodifestivalen
  2. Estonia- Eesti Laul

Yet to confirm their decision

  1. Russia
  2. Belarus
  3. Moldova
  4. Latvia
  5. Lithuania
  6. Armenia
  7. United Kingdom
  8. Ireland
  9. Portugal
  10. Cyprus
  11. Norway
  12. Finland
  13. Denmark
  14. Iceland
  15. Albania
  16. Czech Republic
  17. Romania
  18. Poland
  19. Serbia
  20. North Macedonia
  21. Croatia
  22. Slovenia
  23. France
  24. Austria
  25. San Marino
  26. Italy
  27.  Australia
  28. Israel
  29. Malta

Will we see any returning countries in 2021?

Will we see any countries return to the competition next year? Hungary and Montenegro decided to stay out of the competition in 2020 and are expected to return to the contest next year. Whilst Slovakia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg have been away from the event for quite some time and their return next year remains uncertain. Morocco‘s return to Eurovision remains grim as the country has not returned to the contest since its debut in 1980.

  1. Bosnia & Herzegovina
  2. Hungary
  3. Montenegro
  4. Monaco
  5. Luxembourg
  6. Andorra
  7. Slovakia
  8. Morocco

Rotterdam and the Netherlands intend to host the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year, an official confirmation is expected in the coming months.

The City of Rotterdam, Dutch national broadcasters NOS, NPO, AVROTROS and the Rotterdam Ahoy are currently evaluating hosting 2021 in Rotterdam and will do their level best to retain the competion in the city. Stay tuned for more news on Eurovision 2021.

 

 

