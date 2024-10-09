Sweden: Eric Saade and Malin Olsson to host Hello Mello

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has announced that the 2011 Swedish Eurovision representative Eric Saade and Malin Olsson will host the forthcoming edition of Hello Mello.

Hello Mello will consist of a total of six televised shows (5 semi-finals and a Grand Final) with a total of 25 acts competing in the newly born competition. SVT has come up with this new format for teenagers (13-15 year olds) to showcase their talent and vocal skills very much in the Melodifestivalen style.

Sweden will be kicking off the teenager version of Melodifestivalen this month, with aspiring and future artists getting a chance to showcase their musical skills and talent.

The show will be broadcast on Sundays on SVT and is set to kick off on Sunday 27 October.

A total of 5 acts will compete in each of the semi-finals, the Swedish audience will determine which acts will qualify to the Grand final via SVT’s Mello App. A total of 10 acts will battled for the coveted trophy in the Grand Final.

The winner of Hello Mello will get the chance to perform at next year’s Melodifestivalen edition.

The shows will be hosted by none other than Eric Saade (Sweden 2011) and Malin Olsson.

Eric Saade represented Sweden at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest in Dusseldorf with his mega hit ‘Popular’, achieving a third place in the Grand Final.

Source: SVT/ TV4

Photo credit: Janne Danielsson/ SVT