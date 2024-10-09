Cornald Maas and Stefania to host Eurovision in Concert 2025

Dutch Eurovision commentator Cornald Maas and the 2021 Greek Eurovision representative Stefania will be hosting the forthcoming edition of Eurovision in Concert.

Eurovision in Concert 2025 is scheduled to be held at AFAS Live in Amsterdam on the 5th of April. Next year will see the fifteenth edition of the Dutch pre Eurovision party. Amsterdam’s pre Eurovision party has become an annual tradition for Eurovision acts to perform avant the Big Eurovision shows. Amsterdam, London and Madrid have marked a place in the spring calendars for fans near and far to assemble and experience the best of Eurovision music.

Cornald Maas, the Dutch Eurovision connesseur par excellence and Eurovision commentator will co-host the event with Stefania (Greece 2021).

Stefania represented Greece at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Last Dance‘.

Source: eurovisioninconcert.nl

Photo credit: eurovisioninconcert.nl