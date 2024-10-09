UK: Eurovision acts dominate MTV EMA 2024 nominations

A grand line up of Eurovision acts have been nominated at the forthcoming 2024 MTV EMA Awards, including four from this year’s edition.

The 2024 MTV EMA Awards will be held in Manchester, England on Sunday 10 November and will be broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries. The event will be also broadcast live on Pluto TV and will be available on demand on Paramount+.

Notably three of this year’s Eurovision acts who topped the Eurovision TOP 10 will be battling for the MTV EMA 2024 Best Act in the respective countries: Nemo (Best Swiss Act), Slimane (Best French Act) and Angelina Mango (Best Italian Act).

Eurovision alumni are dominating this year’s MTV EMA Awards:

(Italy 2019/2022)- Best Italian Act Nemo (Switzerland 2024/ESC winner)- Best Swiss Act

(Switzerland 2024/ESC winner)- Best Swiss Act Slimane (France 2024)- Best French Act

(France 2024)- Best French Act Angelina Mango (Italy 2024)- Best Italian Act

(Italy 2024)- Best Italian Act Noa Kirel (Israel 2023)- Best Israeli Act

We should note that the five acts nominated for the Best Italian Act, all competed at this year’s Saremo edition.

Sanremo 2024 alumni nominated at the MTV EMA 2024 Awards:

Annalisa (Sanremo 2024)- Best Italian Act

(Sanremo 2019/2022/2024)- Best Italian Act Angelina Mango (Sanremo 2024)- Best Italian Act

Source: MTV

Photo credit: EBU