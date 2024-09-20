Iceland: RUV opens song submission window for Söngvakeppnin 2025

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster has kicked off preparations for Eurovision 2025 and has opened the song submision window for Songvakeppnin 2025.

After confirming its participation at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, the Icelandic national broadcaster has opened the Songvakepnnin 2025 song submission window with the deadline set on 13 October 2024.

Songvakepnnin 2025 will be held in February with a total 10 acts competing in the competition. More details regarding the Icelandic national selection will be revealed in due course.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 36 times.

In 2024 Iceland was represented by Hera Bjork at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, she sang her epic entry ‘Scared of Heights‘.

Source: RUV

Photo credit: RUV