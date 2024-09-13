Iceland: RUV confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster, has confirmed that Iceland will compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Thus Iceland joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2025 edition in Switzerland next year.

RUV is yet to determine the mechanism it will use to select the 2025 Icelandic Eurovision entry. More details will be unveiled in due course.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 36 times.

In 2024 Iceland was represented by Hera Bjork at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, she sang her epic entry ‘Scared of Heights‘.

Source: RUV

Photo credit: Alma Bengtsson/EBU