Croatia: HRT confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Croatia will compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Thus Croatia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2025.

Croatia will be selecting its Eurovision entry and act via its traditional national selection Dora. HRT has published the rules and regulations for Dora 2025 and opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2025. The song submission window will be open from 20 September- 15 November 2024.

A total of 24 songs will partake at the 2025 Croatian national final- Dora. More details will be unveiled in due course.

Dora 2025 will be broadcast live on HRT next February, the dates, host city and venue will be unveiled in duet time.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 29 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2024.

In 2024 Croatia was represented by Baby Lasagna at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his epic hit ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim‘ achieving the country’s best result, thus placing 2nd in the Grand Final.

Source: HRT

Photo credit: Alma Bengtsson/ EBU