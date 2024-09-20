Will Michelle Hunziker host Eurovision 2025 in Basel?

Who will host the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Basel next year? This is one of the biggest mysteries surrounding next year’s edition in Switzerland. Will Michelle Hunziker host Eurovision 2025?

Swiss national broadcaster SSR-SRG is still deciding on the hosts for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, but one name that has been circulating is Michelle Hunziker. The popular Italian-Swiss TV personality has a wealth of experience hosting shows and events, making her a strong contender for the coveted role.

The Eurovision 2025 rumour mill has gone into a frenzy after Michelle spoke to Swiss newsportal Blick about potentially hosting ESC 2025. When asked if she’d be game to host the event, she answered:

Of course I would do it immediately. It would be a huge honour.

SSR-SRG haven’t yet extended her an invite to host the contest, we will have to wait a tad longer to find out who will bag the coveted roles. Hunziker is has great fame, name and recognition in Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Italy.

Hunziker, who was born in Sorengo, Switzerland, has enjoyed a successful career in television for over three decades. She has hosted a variety of programs, including talk shows, game shows, and reality competitions. Her bubbly personality and engaging style have made her a beloved figure on Swiss and Italian television.

If selected, Hunziker would bring a touch of glamour and international appeal to Eurovision 2025. She is fluent in Italian, German, and English, and has a large following on social media. Her presence would help to attract viewers from all over Europe and beyond.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 13, 15, and 17 May at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

SSR-SRG has not yet announced a decision on the Eurovision 2025 hosts. However, if Michelle Hunziker is chosen, it is sure to be a popular appointment with fans of the contest.

Source: Swissinfo.ch/Blick.ch/ESCToday

Photo credit: Keystone/ST