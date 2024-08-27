Marina Satti, the supremely talented Greek Eurovison 2024 representative had the grand honour of performing at the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus in Greece.

Our girl, Marina Satti, performed at the premiere of the Iketides by Aeschylus show, which premiered last Friday at the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus. “Iketides” is directed by Marianna Kalparis and starrs Lydia Koniordou, Loukia Michalopoulou, Lena Papaligoura, Akis Sakellariou and Yiannis Tsortekis.

Marina Satti mesmerized the Greek audience at the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus with a magnificent performance of the iconic ‘Prayers of Aeschylus’.

https://www.tiktok.com/@minosemi_official/video/7406488262031838496

Marina Satti represented Greece at the 2024 Eurovison Song Contest in Malmo with her mega hit ‘Zari’. Her Eurovision entry has become a massive hit in Greece and beyond. Marina Satti’s succesful Eurovision journey has earned her great fame, name and recogntion both in Greece and overseas. She is amongst the most sought after artists in Greece today, with sold out concerts throughout the Land of the Gods.

Source: Minos EMI/parapolitika.gr

Photo credit: parapolitika.gr/ NDPPHOTO / ELLI POUPOULIDOU