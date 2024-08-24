Switzerland: SRF receives 431 entries for Eurovision 2025

SRF, the Swiss national broadcaster, has received 431 entries for Eurovision 2025. The deadline for artists and composers to submit their entries for ESC 2025 concluded on 22 August.

Switzerland is in full steam in its quest to find the 2025 Swiss Eurovision act and entry. SRF, the German speaking Swiss national broadcaster has received a total of 431 songs for Eurovision 2o25. These entries will now be presented to several expert and public juries, after a multi-stage selection process, the 2025 Swiss Eurovision act and entry will be determined.

SRF plans to reveal the Swiss Eurovision act and entry at the beginning of 2025.

In 2024 Nemo was selected after multi-stage process to represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his epic entry ‘ The Code‘. He took Europe by storm and won the competition in Sweden, giving Switzerland its much awaited 3rd Eurovision victory.

Source: Swissinfo

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/EBU