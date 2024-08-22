Greece: Marina Satti releases new single ‘Stin Iyia Mas’

The supremely talented Greek Eurovision 2024 representative, Marina Satti, has released a new single ‘Stin Iyia Mas’ along with its official visualizer video.

Marina Satti is back with a bang with yet another banger as the summer approaches its last leg! The multi facetted Greek star has released a new song ‘LALALALA’ along with its official vizualizer video.

Marina’s latest song has been composed by Anastasios Tsordas & Marios Tsitsopoulos, and has been penned by Anastasios Tsordas. The song has been produced by Marios Tsitsopoulos, Marina Satti and Nick Kodonas Mike Stathakis and Ermis are the executive prroducers of the song. The single has been released by Golden Records and Minos EMI a Universal Music Company

Marina Satti at Eurovision

Marina Satti represented Greece at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her mega hit ‘Zari’.

Source: Marina Satti

Photo credit: EBU