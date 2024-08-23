Eurovision 2025: Host City reveal date and time set

SSR-SRG, the Swiss national broadcaster, has set the date and time for the Eurovision 2025 Host City Reveal.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Reveal will take place on Friday 30th August at 10:00 CET. Two cities have been shortlisted to host the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision edition: Basel and Geneva. Initially four Swiss cities submitted their bids to host the contest: Basel, Geneva, Zurich and Bern (with Biel).

Basel is vying to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest at the St.Jakobshalle whilst Geneva is vying to hold the competition at the Palexpo.

The dates of the 2025 Eurovsion edition will be also unveiled at the same time. The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest will be held circa mid May and will co produced by SSR-SRG and the EBU.

Switzerland will be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest for the third time in the history of the competition, having already hosted the contest in 1956 and 1989.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in mid May in Switzerland thanks to Nemo’s iconic Eurovision in Malmo earlier this year.

Source: SSR-SRG

Photo credit: SSR-SRG