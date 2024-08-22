Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2025 to undergo changes- submission window opens tomorrow

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has kicked off preparations for the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen 2025, with the song submission window set to open tomorrow Thursday 23 August.

Melodifestivalen 2025 will consist of 6 live televised shows ( 5 semi-finals and a Grand Final). The Melodifestivalen 2025 song submission window will run from 23 August- 14 September 2024.

SVT will be opening the song submission window for Melodifestivalen 2025 tomorrow, and will be also publishing the rules and regulations of the competition.

A total of 30 songs will compete in the Swedish national selection, 6 songs will compete in each of the five semi-finals, a total of 12 songs will compete at the Melodifestivalen 2025 Grand Final for the golden ticket to Switzerland. The 2025 Swedish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed public televoting/international jury deliberation.

The Swedish national broadcaster will be introducing several changes to the competition next year:

The top two songs from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final, as has been custom, but the 3rd and 4th entries will not proceed to the second chance round. Only the 3rd placed song from each of the five semi-finals will get a chance to battle for the Grand Final in the second chance round.

Hence 5 songs will battle for the remaining 2 spots instead of 10 songs as has been the case. The voting for this round has also been changed.

At the end of the 5th semi-final a second chance round voting will take place: all five competing acts will be present in the arena, the highest scoring 3rd placed song will get an automatic qualification to the Grand Final. Hereafter the remaining 4 songs will be submitted to a public televote and the winner will be awarded the 12th ticket to the Grand Final.

The Melodifestivalen entries will not be published after the 5th semi-final anymore as has been custom. The 6 competing entries from each semi-final will be released a day before the respective semi-final, ie on Friday.

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 7 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015, 2023) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), thrice in Malmo (1992, 2013, 2024) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, the Scandinavian country has achieved 11 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 13 years including 3 victories.The Nordic country has partaken 63 times in the competition throughout its history.

In 2024 Sweden was represented by Marcus & Martinus at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with their entry ‘Unforgettable’ achieving a 9th place in the Grand Final.

Source: SVT/eurovision.tv

Photo credit: SVT/eurovision.tv