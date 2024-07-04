Eurovision 2025: Basel submits its bid under the motto ‘Crossing Borders’

The application dossier, which was submitted on time at the end of June, includes comprehensive written documentation as well as a short video with prominent testimonials from Basel and the region.

The motto of Basel’s application is “Crossing Borders”. The ESC is much more than a music competition: it connects and inspires across all borders. The motto is intended to express that Basel’s DNA corresponds to the ESC idea: the border town of Basel, located in the heart of Europe, embodies cultural wealth and social diversity, a comprehensive sense of responsibility in terms of sustainability, a lively and inclusive cultural scene and a local yet cosmopolitan atmosphere.

St. Jakobshalle as main venue

After a thorough examination, particularly of the cost-benefit ratio and the sustainability aspect, Basel is entering the race with the St. Jakobshalle as the main venue. The neighboring St. Jakob-Arena ice rink is to serve as a press center. The St. Jakob-Park could be used as an “Arena Plus”. With this option, which could expand the main event to include an immersive experience for 20,000 additional fans, the SRG was presented with an innovative idea for a supplementary use of the stadium.

A comprehensive accompanying program is planned for fans and the local population in the city. This includes the Eurovision Village with public viewings and a music program, as well as the EuroClub for party guests, which are planned to take place in the exhibition center. Fans will also be able to get in the mood for the shows in the Steinenvorstadt nightlife district, where a Eurovision Street is planned. The accompanying program also includes performances on the Kleinbasler Rheinbord and a stage for local bands on Barfüsserplatz. A Eurovision Boulevard between the Badischer Bahnhof and the SBB train station will lead visitors to the attractive locations in the city.

The government is convinced that Basel is the ideal place for the next hosting of the world’s largest music event and that it is an excellent location with its short distances and good international transport links. Basel’s application is also supported by a broad coalition of Basel personalities from politics, business, culture and society, who are supporting the candidacy with their names as part of the ” ESC come to Basel” campaign .

By applying to host the ESC, Basel is competing with other cities. In order to protect its interests as a candidate, the canton is not providing any information on costs until the application process has ended. The SRG wants to have decided on the venue by the end of August. If the bid is accepted, the government will immediately submit appropriate advice to the Grand Council.