The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg will be returning to the Eurovision Song Contest next year, when the competition travels to Switzerland. RTL, the Luxembourgish national broadcaster has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2025.

Luxembourg will be holding a televised national final in order to select its Eurovision act and entry for Eurovision 2025 at the end of January 2025. The Luxembourgish national broadcaster has opened the song submssion window for artists to send in their entries with the deadline set on 6 October 2024. Hereafter an expert jury will evaluate all the submitted entries and shortlist them for the national final.

Artists wishing to partake in the competition can register here.

Participation rules

Artists must:

Be at least 16 years old on 1 January, 2025

Have Luxembourg nationality, have lived in Luxembourg for 3 consecutive years, or be anchored in the Luxembourg cultural scene

Be available between November 2024 and May 2025

Be able to sing live on stage

If competing as a band or group, at least one member must meet these previous conditions

Song requirements:

Maximum length of 3 minutes

Must not have been published or publicly performed before 1 September, 2024

Each artist/group can enter up to 5 songs

Must be an original composition

Language is freely selectable

Luxembourg at Eurovision

Luxembourg is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition five times. In 2024 the Grand Duchy returned to the contest after a 30 year hiatus. In 2024 Tali represented Luxembourg at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Fighter’.

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: EBU