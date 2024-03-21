Italy: Angelina Mango ready to take ‘La Noia’ to Eurovision glory

Italy’s Angelina Mango is amongst the hot favorites to belt the Eurovision 2024 coveted trophy come May, according to the lastest betting odds. She is currently the third favourite to bag the Grand Prix just behind Croatia and Ukraine. Can Italy walk away with the Eurovision trophy for the fourth time in Malmo?

Italy is gearing up for a Eurovision battle cry this year, with Angelina Mango emerging victorious from Sanremo and ready to conquer Malmö with her infectious song “La Noia.” Not only is the young singer captivating audiences, but she’s also setting the competition ablaze – currently sitting at a strong third place in the Eurovision betting odds on Oddchecker, just behind powerhouses Croatia and Ukraine. This bodes exceptionally well for Italy, a nation steeped in Eurovision history with three wins under its belt.

Mango’s triumph at Sanremo was nothing short of electrifying. Her captivating performance of “La Noia” – a song that translates to “boredom” but pulsates with vibrant energy – resonated deeply with viewers. The track, co-written by Mango herself alongside Madame, explores themes of finding joy in the face of monotony, a sentiment that’s sure to resonate with audiences across Europe.

Italy has a long and illustrious history at Eurovision, having secured victory three times – most recently in 2021. This year, they’re setting their sights high once more, and with Angelina Mango’s captivating performance and “La Noia’s” infectious energy, they have a strong shot at adding another trophy to the cabinet. With her currently strong position in the betting odds, the excitement is palpable, and all eyes are on Italy to bring the magic to Malmö.

Mango isn’t just a talented singer, she’s a breath of fresh air. Her youthful energy and captivating stage presence are sure to win over Eurovision fans. While the competition is always fierce, Italy’s got a strong contender in Angelina Mango, and with “La Noia” as her weapon, she’s poised to make a serious run for Eurovision glory. Get ready for Italy to paint Malmö with their signature flair as they take center stage with Angelina Mango!

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: eurovision.tv