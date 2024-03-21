UK: BBC nominated at the 2024 BAFTA for Eurovision 2023

The BBC has received not one but four nominations at the forthcoming at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards and BAFTA Television Craft Awards for Eurovision 2023.

The BBC produced the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine and the event has earned numerous awards and great recognition.

The BBC has reveiced a total of 4 BAFTA Television Award and BAFTA Television Craft Award nominations:

2024 BAFTA Television Award Nominations

Live Event Coverage BAFTA Award – Eurovision Song Contest 2023

– Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Entertainment Performance– Hannah Waddingham (Eurovision Song Contest 2023

2024 BAFTA Television Craft Award Nominations

Entertainment Craft Team BAFTA Award – Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (Julio Himede, Tim Routledge, Kojo Samuel, Michael Sharp, Dan Shipton)

– Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (Julio Himede, Tim Routledge, Kojo Samuel, Michael Sharp, Dan Shipton) Director: Multi Camera BAFTA Television Craft Award– Eurovision Song Contest 2o23 (Nikki Parsons, Ollie Bartlett, Richard Valentine)

The 2024 BAFTA Television Awards will be held on Sunday 12 May whilst the 2024 BAFTA Television Craft Awards will be held on 28 April. The 2024 BAFTA Television Awards will be presented by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was held at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, UK and produced by the BBC in collaboration with the EBU.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: BAFTA/eurovision.tv